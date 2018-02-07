Woman captures dog riding her one-eyed pony on its own

A woman in Missouri was greeted by an unusual sight when she came into her driveway one evening.

Callie Schenker, who cares for two horses — one a colt and the other a pony — spotted a dog atop the latter that night.

“I can’t make this stuff up!!!” she said in a Facebook video where Cricket the one-eyed pony trots, while a Corgi sits still on his back. The dog even looks back when he sees her videoing them.

The video has amused many a netizen with over 5 million views since it was uploaded on Feb. 1. It has also been shared 90,000 times as of this writing.

“I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!” she joked on the post.

However, she insists she did not put the Corgi, a neighbor’s dog, on Cricket, and that it isn’t the first time she spotted the unique friendship.

Two days prior to the video, she shared a photo of her horses with the small dog standing on Cricket, looking like he was ready to jump.

After some comments of concern, she disclaimed in her post, “The dog didn’t get hurt! No the dog is not abused at his home, he just likes to travel the rural area we live.” She also clarified that Cricket’s having one eye was not due to the dog.

She told the Springfield News-Leader that the Corgi belongs to neighbors whom she isn’t familiar with. She mentioned that they are Mennonites and rarely go online, so they probably have yet to find out that their dog has gone viral.

The dog is a regular in her household. She mentioned that it enters her house through the doggie door and munches on her own dogs’ food.