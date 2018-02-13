Woman caught for speeding claims to be Mother Mary on her way 'to pick up baby Jesus'

A woman from Tennessee was the subject of a police chase on Saturday after she sped 120 miles per hour. Her reason? She claimed that God granted her the authority - so she can pick up baby Jesus.

The Kentucky State Police said that 52-year-old Connie Allen was caught speeding along Interstate 65, located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, driving a white Ford Focus, local media WDRB reported.

Police said they had to pursue her as she was "driving in a dangerous manner." The chase for Allen went all the way to Bullitt County, where she was eventually caught by one policeman who pulled his car in front of hers, forcing her to stop.

Connie Allen of Tennesse was arrested by Kentucky State Police for overspeeding. She then claimed that God granted her to exceed the interstate speed limit as she was "to pick up Baby Jesus."



Photo: Hardin County Detention Center

Initially refusing to step out of her vehicle when she was instructed by police to do so, Allen put her hands on her lap. She only became compliant as police started beating her car window with a baton, in an attempt to get inside her vehicle.

When questioned, the woman said "she had died five years ago" and "she was en route to pick up Baby Jesus and that she was the Mother Mary."

"She stated that she realised that the police was behind her, but she was on a non-stop trip and that she had the authority to drive the way she did from God," the police report read. Allen faces multiple charges such as driving beyond the 26 miles per hour speed limit, improper passing, fleeing and evading police, among others.