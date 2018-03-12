Woman claims she was injured by drag queen's breasts, sues US restaurant for $2m

TAMPA - A woman is suing a restaurant in Tampa in the United States for a whopping US$1.5m (S$2m), claiming that she was injured by a drag queen's breasts during a performance, Fox News reports.

The plantiff, Neldin Molina from Florida, reported suffering "excruciating pain" after a drag queen wiggled her breasts against Molina's head.

According to Fox 4 Now, Molina said she was eating at Hamburger Mary's on May 30, 2015, for the first time when the incident happened.

In the suit, Molina said she was eating dinner around 8.45pm when music began to play and a person on a microphone announced that a drag queen show was about to begin.

Molina said a drag performer, Amanda D'Hod, approached her table but she ignored her.

The drag queen then returned to Molina's table, "grabbed her head" and "wiggled her breast against the Plaintiff's face and head eight times".

Fox News said the lawsuit alleged that D'Hod "grabbed Molina's face and pushed it to the left and right before violently pounding it against D'Hod's chest up to nine times".

It reported that Molina complained to the restaurant manager that she was experiencing severe pain and went to the emergency room to be treated for "excruciating cervical pain and uncontrollable headaches".

Fox News said that Molina is now suing for US$1.5mil and seeking "medical costs and expenses for the past, present and future, including the pain and suffering she physically and mentally endured".

She also alleged that the restaurant failed to inform customers of any "possible dangers" while eating.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the restaurant is reportedly known for its drag performances.