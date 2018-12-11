Woman dies after trying to save pet dog from frozen pond

A Wyoming, Michigan, woman was found dead in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 9, in a frozen pond after she had tried to rescue her pet dog.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said 38-year-old Tracy Cashman did not return home after walking her dog, a Goldendoodle named Lola, at the park the night before, local media WZZM reported.

Her family said Cashman used to walk their dog. But on Saturday night, Dec. 8, Lola returned home without its owner. They then searched the park for her and called the police.

Police then found Cashman’s body in the frozen pond at the park. Investigators believed Cashman died saving the dog as it fell in the pond during their walk.

on Facebook It is with deep sadness that we inform you of a recent loss to the Godfrey-Lee Public Schools community. Ms. Tracy... Posted by Godfrey-Lee Public Schools on Sunday, 9 December 2018

The Godfrey-Lee Public School, where Cashman worked, said it will have a half-day on Monday, Dec. 10, in observation of her death.

According to Cashman’s mother, Rhonda Moore, she would not have walked the ice under other circumstances. “If the dog was struggling, she would save that dog,” Moore said in the report. “Whether it was her dog, somebody else’s dog, a child it would be instinct. She would just do it.”

Cashman is set to be buried Friday morning.