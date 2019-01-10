Woman in Florida arrested for threatening and insulting airline staff after being denied boarding

FLORIDA - A woman at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida was restrained and led away by authorities after she threatened and insulted the staff of JetBlue Airways.

The woman, identified by reports as Sabrina Thomas of San Marcos, California, was denied boarding for "indications of intoxication," Yahoo Lifestyle reported. The incident happened last Jan. 6 and was captured and shared by artist manager Dre London via Instagram.

In the video, Thomas can be seen hoisting herself up on the counter and screaming at a JetBlue Airways worker who was speaking to somebody on the phone. At one point, she called the worker a "rapist" and threatened gun violence by saying she had a gun on her.

"Get me out of this f***ed up place, you rapists!" Thomas screamed. "Get me out of here, get me out of here. I've a f***ing gun on me because I'm homeless, get me out!"

A sheriff deputy responded to the F concourse after being told of a passenger causing a disturbance, as per an incident report via the DailyMail.com on Jan. 8. According to the deputy, Thomas threw her duffel bag at a wall and her passport on the floor when he encountered her.

"She then threw at me a boarding pass that she ripped into several pieces," the deputy was quoted as saying. Thomas also yelled at the cops, saying, 'I'm racist against white people, I f***ing hate white cops.'"

"She displayed erratic mood swings which went from crying to silent and still to very loud and aggressive without warning," another sheriff said in the report.

Thomas was escorted off the Fort-Lauderdale airport and brought to the Broward General Hospital as an involuntary Baker Act patient for her display of "bizarre behaviour" and "irrational statements."

ALSO READ: British woman who missed her flight slaps Bali immigration officer