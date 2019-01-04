Woman hacks open durian with saw at train station - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman hacks open durian with saw after being denied entry on train, then devours it on the spot

One woman in China was prevented from boarding a train with a durian, so she did the most reasonable thing -- eat it on the spot... » Read more

2. China's 'Jack the Ripper' executed for murder of 11 women and girls



Photo: CCTV

A Chinese serial killer who mutilated several of his 11 victims - the youngest of whom was eight - was executed on Thursday... » Read more

3. Man pays for half of $84,000 car with cryptocurrency ethereum



Photo: MHG Cars

In a first-of-its kind transaction in Singapore yesterday, business development manager David Lau used cryptocurrency to pay for half of the cost of a new car... » Read more

4. Food critic Chua Lam in hot water over hotpot criticism



Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/China HunanTV

In the run-up to Chinese New Year, Chua Lam, a famous Hong Kong restaurant critic and TV personality, has poured cold water over the popular reunion meal hotpot, describing it as a cooking method "totally lacking in cultural significance"... » Read more