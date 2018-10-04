Woman sends 'exit survey' to her ex-boyfriends

What are you to do when your partner suddenly calls it quits? For one American woman, sending her ex-boyfriend an "exit survey" seems to be the most logical thing to do in dealing with the heartbreak that follows.

Twitter user Abby Govindan (@abbygov) posted screengrabs of her friend, Katie Miller's Google Forms. Miller's exit survey, which she apparently sends to her ex-beaus, contains questions which will allow Miller's exes help her identify what went wrong in their relationship, and consequently aid her in future relationships.

"There's this girl I know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually and seriously dates," Miller wrote last Sunday, Sept. 30. Her tweet, which had gone viral, has garnered over 3,600 retweets and 20,000 likes, as of this writing.

on Twitter there's this girl i know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates fjdklafj;sdlkfja pic.twitter.com/famP4hVMWv — Abby G🎃vindan (@abbygov) October 1, 2018

Specific questions focus on what went wrong in the relationship - "What is wrong with Katie?", "What is wrong with you?" and "At what point did you know this wouldn't work out?"

Constructive criticisms are very much appreciated by Katie, as she posed the question, "What could Katie have done to enhance this experience for you?"

"Would you refer Katie to a friend?" Miller also asked, going as far as to ask her ex-beaus if they can set her up with their friends. "If so, please list numbers here."

Perhaps Miller also believes that love is sweeter the second time around, as she asked her former flames if they would like for her to keep their numbers for future reference. "Would you like to remain on the mailing list in case Katie revisits your application or another opportunity opens up?" she asked.

"Thank you for completing this survey! Please supply any additional feedback below. Katie can't be alone forever! [wink emoji]," Miller stated, ending her survey on a positive note.

Of course, netizens were quick to applaud Miller for her "data-driven" approach to dating.

on Twitter Data driven decisions are v important — Janesh Rahlan (@janeshrahlan) October 1, 2018

on Twitter This is a work of genius.



Finally dating has the structure and administrative bureaucracy it has always needed. — Beattie's Boots (@Paharsons) October 1, 2018

One commenter, Mark W. Schumann (@MarkWSchumann), rewrote one of Miller's question, making it easier to analyse by adding a scale of one to ten.

on Twitter "On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being 'definitely recommend', how likely are you to recommend dating Katie to a friend?" — Mark W. Schumann (@MarkWSchumann) October 2, 2018

Rather than deter men, it appears Miller's survey may be her key to finding the love of her life.

on Twitter 1. I would date this person in a heartbeat

2. I'm have so many follow-up questions own.. Does this plotting help your plotting? What's the name of your mode? Was our relationship statistically relevant?

3. I would date this person in a heartbeat https://t.co/11RRvGn86q — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 𝕄𝕔ℙ𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@McPhersonPR) October 1, 2018

One David Barr, replying to Govindan, even said, "Get me a date with this lady."

on Twitter Get me a date with this lady — David Barr (@2davidjames) October 1, 2018

Miller may just be right when she said she "can't be alone forever."