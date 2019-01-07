Woman slaps baby's face in video to get husband's attention - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman slaps baby's face to force husband to come home; sparks outrage on social media​

A woman in Hengyang, Hunan province, sparked public anger after posting a video of herself slapping her baby's face several times, in an attempt to get her husband to come home...

2. What does the king's dramatic abdication mean for Malaysia?​

Photo: AFP

Malaysia's King, Sultan Muhammad V has abdicated his throne, the country's national palace announced Sunday, after a week of speculation about the monarch's status following his two-month leave of absence...

3. AGC refers case of possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern to Law Society

Photo: Stamford Law

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has referred a case to the Law Society over possible misconduct by Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the daughter-in-law of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in preparing his last will....

4. Vivian Chow and Joe Nieh celebrate 10th wedding anniversary, 11 years after he was caught cheating​

Photo: Instagram/Vivian Chow, Apple Daily Hong Kong

Fans had speculated more than once that their relationship was doomed. But Hong Kong singer-actress Vivian Chow, 51, and writer Joe Nieh, 54, have proven them wrong. The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday (Jan 5)...

5. It wasn't just the Crazy and Rich Asians that shone on the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globes

Photos: AFP

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians -- Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Nico Santos, star of The Good Place, Jameela Jamil, Golden Globes' host Sandra Oh, and presenter Lucy Liu stunned the crowd and photographers alike at the red carpet event on January 6...