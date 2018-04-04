Woman who allegedly carried out YouTube shooting is identified by police

The person who allegedly shot at least three people at YouTube's campus on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, according to senior law enforcement officials.

Aghdam died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Police responded to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,100 people work in the complex, which is about 20 miles away from Google's main campus in Mountain View.

Authorities said terrorism does not appear to be a motive at this time.

The woman, who was 39 years old, is believed to have carried out the attack because of a domestic dispute, officials said, though subsequent information may have contradicted that theory.

San Bruno police later tweeted an image of Aghdam.

According to the Bay Area News Group, a law enforcement source said after the shooting that the suspect may have been targeting a boyfriend.

Subsequently, however, Aghdam's father told the media organisation that she was a vegan activist and was angered by the company's handling of her online videos.

Aghdam, who authorities say last lived in the San Diego area, had previously claimed in a video that YouTube "discriminated and filtered" her content, according to NBC Bay Area.

The shooter used a 9 mm handgun.

