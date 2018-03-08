The world's first flying car you can buy is now taking orders

The world's first flying car that you can buy has been unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland.

Dutch firm PAL-V revealed its final production model Tuesday and is now taking pre-orders for the car/aircraft on its website.

PAL-V said the first delivery will be made in 2019 once the production model has received final safety certifications.

The firm claims the two-person vehicle has a top road speed of about 100 miles per hour (mph) while it can reach 112 mph in the air. With a maximum altitude of 11,000 feet, the air range is estimated to top out at around 350 miles.

Transforming from road to air isn't quite as simple as pushing a button, requiring manual intervention, but Pal-V claims this can be done in less than 10 minutes.

The first limited edition model will retail at an expected 499,000 euros (S$814,000) with only 90 available for sale. Thereafter a "Liberty Sport Edition" will be available for an expected price of 299,000 euros.

Flying lessons are included in the price and the company's website is taking orders tied to hefty non-refundable reservation fees.

The flying car is certified to fly under the rules of US and European safety agencies but owners will need a pilot's licence. Pilots will also need access to a small airstrip to take off and land.

