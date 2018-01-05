World's first virtual cocktail by NUS scientists turns water into wine

Here are some interesting, red-hot and downright odd anecdotes from around the world in our news review of the week.

Virtual cocktails hijack your senses to turn water into wine

A device called the Vocktail is shaking up the traditional cocktail by mixing in a dash of electronics designed to fool your senses.

Made by Nimesha Ranasinghe and his team at the National University of Singapore, the Vocktail – short for virtual cocktail – is a glass that can be made to alter and augment flavors via a phone app.

Once a liquid is poured into the glass, a drinker can change the sight, smell and taste affecting its taste. The interactive drink consists of a cocktail glass that fits nicely into a 3D-printed structure which contains all the electronics for multisensory stimulation.

Britain's most outnumbered mum vacuums 7 times a day

Former nurse Alexis Brett, 38, and her husband, David, 43, have 10 children - all boys. Their oldest son is 16, while their youngest is seven months.

Mrs Brett said that every day she does five loads of washing and vacuums her home seven times.

Woman battled blood cancer with turmeric

A woman who battled blood cancer for years without success finally halted the disease with turmeric, it has been reported by Daily Mail.

With her myeloma spreading rapidly after three rounds of chemotherapy and four stem cell transplants, the 67-year-old began taking 8g of curcumin a day – one of the main compounds in turmeric.

Doctors say her case is the first recorded instance in which a patient has recovered by using the spice after stopping conventional medical treatments.

Woman celebrates 80th birthday with a deep-sea dive

An inspirational grandmother-of-five has celebrated her 80 birthday by exploring the wreckage of a First World War battleship off the coast of Scotland.

Pat Fung marked the occasion by scuba diving on the 45-meter-deep wreck of the SS Kronprinz Wilhelm at Scapa Flow in the Orkneys.

Despite being the oldest diving member at Bristol Diving Club, Pat refuses to let her age prevent her from pursuing the sport she loves – having chalked up scuba diving trips to Mexico, the Caribbean and Egypt already this year.

Girl with Asperger’s given toilet paper igloo for Christmas after asking Santa for rolls

Maggie Mullan – who also suffers from Sensory Perception Disorder (SPD) and Hyperactivity Disorder – got the unusual gift after asking for toilet roll on her list to Santa.

Her mum, Hannah Whitmore, 31, had spent over a month planning the present for the youngster which took hours to erect using 800 rolls.

According to Hannah, Maggie has loved toilet paper since the age of two and prides herself upon making complex designs using the tissue.