YouTube was down for more than an hour, and users just couldn't handle it

One would think it was a calamity of epic proportions.

YouTube's sudden outage left many users in despair after the site went down for almost two hours. Users of the video-streaming service all over the world were presented with an error page when they tried to access the site.

Thousands of netizens immediately took to social media platform Twitter to vent their frustration and express their horror, with the hashtag #YoutubeDOWN trending worldwide.

Following the uproar, the Google-owned company tweeted a statement over the sudden outage.

on Twitter Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The disruption sparked panic among many YouTube users, as this was the first time they'd ever experienced the site being offline.

Some thought their phones were to blame; they deleted and re-installed the app only to find that it didn't solve the problem.

on Twitter logging out of my account and signing into my other account, refreshing the page at least 7 times, deleting the app getting it back, going on my laptop seeing if it’s working on there and then going on twitter to see if there is a problem and welp 🤷🏻‍♀️ #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/RNnaZeYWOw — Jazminne Cordero (@jazminnecordero) October 17, 2018

On Reddit, users commiserated over the void that YouTube had left behind.

As expected the Twittersphere was abuzz with hilarious memes poking fun at their temporary predicament:

on Twitter When you get bored of reading #YouTubeDOWN tweets so you go and watch YouTube.... go and watch..wAIT wh- pic.twitter.com/SmBxQWqEzq — Alex Creed (@AlexCreed_) October 17, 2018

on Twitter Me trying to entertain myself after YouTube being down for only an hour #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1n7jVCEphH — lauren (@lauren75506935) October 17, 2018

on Twitter When you go to youtube to find funny videos to use for youtube is down memes but remember that youtube is down#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IZeJP5bkL0 — Knightfall (@KnightfallTV) October 17, 2018

on Twitter You see I WAS going to start my homework since YouTube was down, but now that it’s fixed, back to procrastinating I guess #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/9GMrxkg66s — Isabel 🏁 // 26 days until TØP (@sigh_isabel) October 17, 2018

Nonetheless, YouTube went back online after an hour, much to the relief of many who did not hesitate to celebrate its comeback.

on Twitter Best feeling is to catch up on this hashtag 👉 #YouTubeDOWN only to find out that it’s WORKING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/U1ht6qqkVi — Charu Misra (@charumisra) October 17, 2018

In an update, YouTube said that it had resolved a widespread issue with some of its services, but did not explain what caused the outage.

