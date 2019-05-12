1 dead, 2 injured after being struck by lightning in South Sulawesi

A worker was killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning in a village in Patampanua district, Pinrang, South Sulawesi.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

One person has been killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning while working at a paddy field in the hamlet of Sali Sali in Patampanua district, Pinrang, South Sulawesi.

"The six of us were working on a water canal. When it was raining, we took shelter at a hut near the canal. Suddenly the lightning struck our shelter. Three of us were spared, two injured, and one died," Rahmat, one of the survivors, told kompas.com on Tuesday.

Another survivor, Puang Nomi, said the dead victim, Ibnu Wahid, had been using his phone when the lightning struck on Tuesday.

"He was using his mobile phone. Then the lightning struck our shelter. We fell from the shelter onto the field," Puang said.

Pinrang Police crime unit head Adj. Comr. Dharma Perwira Negara said the body had been taken to the victim's home, while the two injured were being treated at a hospital.

