1 dead, 4 missing as boat sinks in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Officers at Thapla police station were alerted on Monday (Jan 20) to a passenger boat sinking at the Queen Sirikit Dam in Phaleud subdistrict, Thapla district of Uttaradit province.

At the scene, police found a sunken boat which was carrying passengers and agricultural produce from Nangphaya subdistrict to a pier 2km away.

The vessel, reportedly with 10 passengers and the helmsman on board, hit a protruding stump near the centre of reservoir. Water level at the reservoir has receded due to drought.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Six passengers were rescued while four others were still missing, including the helmsman, Prarian Aphiya (52), who was also the boat owner.

Another passenger, Sunittra Noikhan (35), died in the accident. Dozens of rescue volunteers and divers are still searching for the missing persons.

More about
Thailand Accidents - Maritime Missing

TRENDING

$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China
Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES