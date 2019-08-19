1 month after attack, Kyoto Animation staffers battle through pain

KYOTO - Sunday marked one month since the arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio that left 35 people dead.

Many continue to ask why animators - who brought life to the images they created and joy to their fans - had to lose their lives. The family members and friends they left behind struggle to make it through the day.

While still dealing with injuries from the incident, some employees of Kyoto Animation - affectionately known as KyoAni - are looking ahead to delivering new creations to fans.

"Undauntedly continue to create KyoAni productions - that's something I can do right now," said a male employee, 52, who escaped from the burning studio and returned to his job about a week later to work on a new movie.

On the day of the arson attack, he was drawing backgrounds as usual at his desk on the second floor when someone yelled, "Fire!" As soon as he heard the voice, the room filled with smoke.

Unable to use the stairs employees had taken in evacuation drills, he instinctually went out on a nearby balcony. He hesitated, as he was about four meters off the ground, but decided to jump after people called to him from below. "You can make it" and "Jump down," he recalled them saying.

He suffered bruises on both arms when he landed, and was taken away by ambulance without understanding what was going on. He did not learn that the fire had been caused by arson and that he had lost many colleagues until he saw the news after returning home that evening.