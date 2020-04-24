1-month-old Thai baby recovers from Covid-19

A one-month-old baby boy who previously tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered and was discharged on Thursday morning (April 23) after being treated at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha announced the news via Facebook on Thursday.

The baby, nicknamed "Kin Kin" by the nurses who looked after him, tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital in Chonburi earlier this month.

After treatment in Nonthaburi, he was tested again.

"The doctors ran three tests and all came back negative," said Satit.

"The baby is healthy and in good spirits. He weighs 5.8 kilograms, which is 800 grams heavier than when he was admitted to the institute."

"I would like to thank all doctors and nurses who took care of this baby until he recovered, as well as the people at home who sent their good-wishes and moral support," said Satit.

