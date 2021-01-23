1 more fatality as another 198 Covid-19 cases found in Thailand

There were 198 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and one death, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Saturday.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul said that of the new cases, 69 were normal ones, while 111 were found by proactive testing and 18 cases were in quarantine facilities.

There were 56 cases in Samut Sakhon province, 5 each in Bangkok and Samut Songkhram, and one in each Ang Thong, Samut Prakarn and Rayong.

Of the 111 patients found from proactive testing, 107 were in Samut Sakhon and 4 in Bangkok.

Of the 18 overseas travellers who tested positive in quarantine, 12 were Thais -- one each coming from India, Switzerland and the UAE, 5 from the UK and 4 from Bahrain.

The six foreigners included an Italian, an American, a Russian and an Egyptian coming from their respective countries, and two Americans coming from the UAE and Sweden.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 13,302. Of these, 10,945 infections had been contracted domestically, including 4,495 who were found via proactive testing, while 2,357 were returnees.

So far, 10,446 have fully recovered – 6,508 from the second outbreak. A total of 2,557 patients are still in hospital while the death toll increased to 72.

According to Panprapa, an 81-year-old man had died in Phichit province after he had contracted the disease from his son who had returned from Samut Sakhon last month. The cause of death was complications caused by the disease and his age.

According to Worldometer, as of midnight on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally since the outbreak had risen to 98.74 million (up by 652,952), 70.91 million have recovered, and 2.11 million have died (up by 15,953).

Thailand ranks 128th on the global list of most cases. The US tops the list with 25.39 million, followed by India 10.64 million, Brazil 8.75 million, Russia 3.67 million and the United Kingdom 3.58 million.

