10 dead turtles over 2 months in Indonesia's Bengkulu, some found near power plant

A sea turtle was recently found washed up dead near the Teluk Sepang coal-fired power plant (PLTU) in the city of Bengkulu.
PHOTO: Kanopi Bengkulu
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Local residents have found another dead sea turtle washed up on a beach near Baai Island Port in the city of Bengkulu, on Thursday, making it the 10th dead turtle discovered in the area over the past two months. 

The carcass was found between rocks by a group of locals who went fishing at around 4 p.m. local time. The cause of the sea turtle's death is unknown. 

"We found a dead turtle at Lentera Merah [beach] last evening, its head had already decomposed," said Arif, one of the fishermen, on Friday. 

The Kanopi Bengkulu ecology protection foundation has recorded that some 10 protected sea turtles have been found dead in the area over the past two months, following the discovery of other dead turtles in the waters near the Teluk Sepang coal-fired power plant (PLTU).

"[10] sea turtle deaths in a row; this phenomenon, according to fishermen, has never happened before," said Kanopi Bengkulu's clean energy lead campaigner Olan Sahayu as quoted by Antara. 

Olan said that previously the locals found two dead turtles and hundreds of dead fish at the same location on Nov. 10.

On Nov. 18, the locals found another dead turtle as well as dead fish at Teluk Sepang Beach. Both discoveries were located near the power plant's liquid waste disposal site.

The dead turtle was taken to the TWA resort office at Pantai Panjang in Pulau Baai for an examination to determine the reason for its death. 

Responding to the finding of the dead turtles, the health, safety, and environment engineer of the power plant, Zulhemi Burhan, said that the deaths of the protected animals were not caused by the power plant's activities. 

A result of a laboratory test conducted by the Bengkulu Environmental Agency showed that the water outlet at the power plant's liquid waste disposal site was still in line with water quality standards with acidity of 8.32 ph, a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and 13.5 ms of power transmission (Dhl).

Moreover, Zuhelmi also said that his company often conducted water tests at the disposal site.

According to Zuhelmi no dangerous chemicals were detected. 

"The liquid waste disposal channel does not contain dangerous chemical substances. It would be impossible for small fish to live in the water if there were," Zuhelmi said as quoted by kompas.com. 

More about
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES wildlife Wildlife conservation

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES