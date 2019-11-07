10 places in Indonesia to be branded as 'new Balis'

State-owned secondary mortgage company PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF) and the Tourism Ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement at the ministry in Jakarta to develop homestays in 10 prioritized tourist destinations, the so-called 'new Balis'.

SMF risk management and operational director Trisnadi Yulrisman said the homestay-financing programme would help local people who wanted to develop new houses or to renovate their existing houses to be rented out as homestays.

"We hope the development and renovation of rooms for homestays can help house owners get additional income and create jobs," he said as quoted by tempo.co.id.

The 10 destinations branded as new Balis are Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Tanjung Kelayang beach in Bangka Belitung, Thousand Islands in Jakarta, Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Borobudur in Central Java, Bromo Tengger Semeru in East Java, Morotai in North Maluku, Wakatobi in Southeast Sulawesi, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara and Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara.