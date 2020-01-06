100-year-old woman recovers from Covid-19 in Surabaya

A 100-year-old woman in Surabaya, East Java, has recovered from Covid-19 after spending a month in the hospital.

The woman, identified as Kamtin, was the country's oldest Covid-19 patient.

She came down with a fever and cough on April 13 before being admitted to the Porth Health Centre (PHC) Hospital in Surabaya on April 20 and undergoing a swab test a day later. On April 28, doctors told her she had tested positive for Covid-19.

She was allowed to return home on May 17 after doctors declared her free of the disease.

"She recovered because she was disciplined in maintaining a healthy lifestyle," East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Kamtin's family members have self-isolated after having had direct contact with her.

According to Indonesian health authorities, as of Saturday, the 60-and-above age group accounted for 15 per cent of total Covid-19 cases and 44 per cent of deaths.

The Health Ministry had recorded a total of 25,773 Covid-19 confirmed cases nationwide as of Saturday, with 1,573 deaths and 7,015 recoveries. East Java has been one of the hardest-hit regions across the archipelago, with 4,613 confirmed cases.

