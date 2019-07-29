11 Bangkok students in custody over fatal knifing

Eleven male students have been arrested in connection with Saturday's fatal stabbing of another student, age 21, and four teenage girls are being held as witnesses.

Metropolitan Police Division 2 commander Pol Maj General Ekachai Boonvisut held a press conference on Sunday to announce the arrests in the murder of Witcha Noo-udom, who was studying at the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok.

The 11 males are to be charged with murder and assault.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The four girls, ages 16 and 17, are friends with those arrested, who were in their first to third years at another technological college.