11 people killed in Philippines crash after attending funeral

MANILA - Eleven mourners were killed when the pick-up truck taking them home from a funeral was involved in a collision with a bus in the northern Philippines, police said on Thursday (July 11).

Five other people were injured in the crash in Abulug town in Cagayan province, police chief Antonio Palattao said.

The bus driver and conductor were also injured, but the 23 passengers were unharmed.

The Philippines is notorious for its lax regulation on public transportation and poorly maintained roads. In December, 17 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in the central province of Antique.

