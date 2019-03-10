11 reportedly injured as turbulence hits Emirates flight to Denpasar

At least 11 passengers on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Auckland via Bali reportedly suffered injuries after the plane experienced turbulence on Tuesday. The turbulence occurred 35,000 feet above Singapore.

The injured passengers immediately received medical treatment after the plane landed at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

"Five passengers got medical treatment from the airport's medical clinic, and two others have been admitted to BIMC Hospital," airport spokesman Arie Ahsanurrohim said. No other details about the injured passengers were disclosed.

The flight, EK 450, arrived in Bali at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, with a total of 326 passengers on board.