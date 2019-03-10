11 reportedly injured as turbulence hits Emirates flight to Denpasar

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Ni Komang Erviani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

At least 11 passengers on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Auckland via Bali reportedly suffered injuries after the plane experienced turbulence on Tuesday. The turbulence occurred 35,000 feet above Singapore.

The injured passengers immediately received medical treatment after the plane landed at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

"Five passengers got medical treatment from the airport's medical clinic, and two others have been admitted to BIMC Hospital," airport spokesman Arie Ahsanurrohim said. No other details about the injured passengers were disclosed.

The flight, EK 450, arrived in Bali at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, with a total of 326 passengers on board.

Arie said the Denpasar-Auckland leg of the flight had to be delayed for several hours, as Emirates decided to use a different aircraft for the route.

"The flight from Denpasar to Auckland took off on Tuesday evening," Arie said.

The aircraft that was hit with turbulence is still at the Bali airport for inspection. "The plane should be checked and cleaned up, and would take off to Dubai today," he said.

