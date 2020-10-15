11 still missing after fishing boat accident in Bali as search is called off

After a weeklong search, a search and rescue team has called off its mission to locate 11 missing crew members of a fishing vessel that sank in the Badung Strait in Bali on Oct. 6.

Fishing vessel KM Tanjung Permai started sinking in waters off Uluwatu, Badung regency, at 10 p.m. on Oct 5. Authorities lost contact with the ship the next day, after the captain had communicated with the company operating it, PT Lianiti Abadi.

In one of the last radio messages, the captain told the company that water had gotten into the boat.

The ship was carrying 12 crew members, but only one survivor has been found.

Nurrohman was picked up by a boat that happened to pass the waters off the coast of Uluwatu. He had been floating for two days when he was rescued. He was brought to Benoa Port on Oct. 8.

Kompas.com reported that Nurrohman told the rescuers that he and five other crew members had abandoned the ship when it began to sink, while the six others remained on the boat.

However, he lost sight of any of other crew members as soon as he jumped into the water.

He added that the fishing boat was not equipped with life jackets, emergency beacon or signaling devices. The boat also carried limited communication tools.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) deployed a helicopter on Monday to conduct a search in an area of more than 600 square kilometres.

“As of now, we haven’t found any signs of other crew members,” Bali Basarnas head Gede Darmada said on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com .

The Banyuwangi Search and Rescue Agency also deployed five personnel to search for the missing crew members around waters off the coast of Grajagan, Banyuwangi, East Java – near the location where Nurrohamn was rescued.

Although the rescuers had called off the rescue mission, the operation would be resumed if the team found any signs of the missing crew members.