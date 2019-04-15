12-year-old boy in Philippines kills pregnant woman, child over $2

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Philippines - A 12-year-old boy confessed to stabbing to death a pregnant woman and her daughter after allegedly stealing P100 from the victims in Lubao town in Pampanga on Sunday.

Police on Monday were waiting for a prosecutor to issue a resolution whether or not to commit the boy to a home for young offenders in Magalang town.

The woman, 25, who was three months pregnant and her child, 4, died instantly.

The suspect, a neighbour, was found stealing money from the woman, who reportedly drew the ire of the boy after she cursed him, investigators said.

Police said the victims were stabbed using a butcher's knife.

Blood stains at the back door of the victims' house and nearby house led investigators to the boy.

A 16-year-old boy claimed he saw the suspect disposed of a knife and a blood-soaked yellow shirt, which had been recovered.

The suspect's shorts had blood stains while his hands had fresh wounds.

In the presence of his parents, the suspect confessed to a social worker that he committed the murder.