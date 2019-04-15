12-year-old boy in Philippines kills pregnant woman, child over $2

12-year-old boy in Philippines kills pregnant woman, child over $2
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Tonette Orejas
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Apr 15, 2019

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Philippines - A 12-year-old boy confessed to stabbing to death a pregnant woman and her daughter after allegedly stealing P100 from the victims in Lubao town in Pampanga on Sunday.

Police on Monday were waiting for a prosecutor to issue a resolution whether or not to commit the boy to a home for young offenders in Magalang town.

The woman, 25, who was three months pregnant and her child, 4, died instantly.

The suspect, a neighbour, was found stealing money from the woman, who reportedly drew the ire of the boy after she cursed him, investigators said.

Police said the victims were stabbed using a butcher's knife.

Blood stains at the back door of the victims' house and nearby house led investigators to the boy.

A 16-year-old boy claimed he saw the suspect disposed of a knife and a blood-soaked yellow shirt, which had been recovered.

The suspect's shorts had blood stains while his hands had fresh wounds.

In the presence of his parents, the suspect confessed to a social worker that he committed the murder.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter Young offenders
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement