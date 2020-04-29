133 more Covid-19 cases in Jakarta despite ‘flattened curve’ claims

Jakarta recorded 133 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday even though the government claimed the capital city had flattened the curve the day before.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Monday that Jakarta, the Covid-19 epicenter in the country, had experienced a rapid and significant slowdown in new cases.

However, new cases surged to 133 in Jakarta on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the city reported 85, 114 and 70 new cases, respectively, according to Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the death rate in Jakarta alone remained at 9.2 per cent as of Tuesday with 370 deaths among 4,002 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, the country has recorded a total of 9,511 Covid-19 infections in all 34 provinces.

Nevertheless, many have questioned the Health Ministry's data as the government has been sluggish at testing and tracking cases since the first confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced in March.

