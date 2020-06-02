138 Thais fly home from Wuhan, placed under quarantine

The plane carrying 138 Thai people evacuated from Wuhan city in China landed at U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province on Tuesday.

The Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi province will be used as a quarantine location.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

All the returnees will be in quarantine for 14 days to check for symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Earlier reports said that the Thai Embassy staff in Beijing had prepared travel documents for 141 Thai people. However, only 138 returned as two had high fever and was not allowed to leave while one had overstayed visa for seven months.

All the registered Thai people were well looked after and taken to Wuhan International Airport to take the FD 570 Thai AirAsia flight, which arrived in Thailand at 8pm on Tuesday.

Health checks on those who had returned found that six had fever but it is thought to be a result of tiredness or fatigue from travelling. The six have been transferred to Queen Sirikit Hospital. Their lab test results will be known later on Wednesday.

Admiral Sittiporn Maskasem, Royal Thai Navy chief, said the quarantine area in the naval base was cordoned off with corrugated zinc sheet and security officers are strictly patrolling the area to prevent other people from entering.

In the quarantine room, there is a surveillance camera as well as electric equipment for internet video calls for contacting their families.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The families of Thais and students in Wuhan said they were happy that the government had brought them back.

The mother of a Thai student studying in Wuhan said she was finally relieved. After hearing news on the first day, she said she could not sleep. She said she understood why her son must be in quarantine for14 days according to the disease quarantine regulations.

Yesterday, her son phoned her and said that he was excited to return to Thailand, after preparing for many days.

The mother of another Thai student said that she used to talk 2-3 times a day to ease the fears, while she remained concerned about the situation.

She told her son to ensure he did not have fever before boarding the flight. She said she felt relieved that her child had returned to Thailand.