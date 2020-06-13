14-year-old boy diving in Thai canal dies after being hit by taxi boat

A 14-year-old boy's diving excursion in Saen Saeb Canal in Bangkok's Dusit district proved fatal as he was hit by the turbine of a passing taxi boat.

Nang Lerng Police Station was informed on Friday (June 12) about the fatal accident. Police were joined by divers of Ruam Katanyu Foundation, who took around 20 minutes to retrieve the body of the boy from the canal.

The victim suffered from multiple wounds after being hit by the turbine of a taxi boat that runs in the canal. The victim's family said that the boy was studying at Matthayom 2 level at a school in Suan Jitlada subdistrict and he usually dived with his friends from a bridge over Saen Saeb Canal.

Witnesses reportedly told officials that the boy jumped into the water shortly before the boat passed under the bridge. As he tried to swim up he could not avoid the turbine and got fatally injured.

The taxi boat belongs to Krob Krua Khon Song (2002) Co Ltd and was driven by Somkid (last name withheld), 46.

The company representative reportedly said they were sorry about the accident and offered Bt20,000 (S$899) to the boy's family for funeral expenses.

Police have not charged anyone yet but more witnesses are being questioned.