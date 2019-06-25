141 hectares of savanna ablaze on Mount Rinjani

A vast area of savanna in Mount Rinjani National Park in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara has been engulfed by fire since Sunday evening, with authorities yet to discover the cause of the fire in the popular tourist destination.

The head of the National Park management, Sudiyono, said the fire was located in the forest area on Kondo Hill on the second highest volcano in the country.

"We estimate the burned area amounts to 141.6 hectares, with mostly grass, reeds, edelweiss and pine trees on fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," he said on Monday.

A joint team of firefighters was involved in trying to bring the blaze under control on Monday afternoon. Two fires were monitored moving from Kondo Hill and Pusuk forest in Sembalun village.

The burned area is mostly savanna with a very steep topography.