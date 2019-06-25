141 hectares of savanna ablaze on Mount Rinjani

PHOTO: rinjaninationalpark.com
Panca Nugraha
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A vast area of savanna in Mount Rinjani National Park in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara has been engulfed by fire since Sunday evening, with authorities yet to discover the cause of the fire in the popular tourist destination.

The head of the National Park management, Sudiyono, said the fire was located in the forest area on Kondo Hill on the second highest volcano in the country.

"We estimate the burned area amounts to 141.6 hectares, with mostly grass, reeds, edelweiss and pine trees on fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," he said on Monday.

A joint team of firefighters was involved in trying to bring the blaze under control on Monday afternoon. Two fires were monitored moving from Kondo Hill and Pusuk forest in Sembalun village.

The burned area is mostly savanna with a very steep topography.

Sudiyono explained that the fire broke out at around 5pm on Sunday. As soon as park personnel learned about the fire, they immediately held a coordination meeting to monitor the hotspots in the national park and get the blaze under control.

The joint team comprises 14 personnel from the Mount Rinjani National Park office and 10 local volunteers. The team evacuated 18 people who were in the area on Sunday evening. All were safe and sound, Sudiyono said.

The office has coordinated with local police, Indonesian Military (TNI), the local administration, East Lombok Disaster Management Office and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) regarding the fire in the popular hiking destination famed for its picturesque views.

