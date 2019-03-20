16-year-old girl gang raped by six men in drinking spree

PHOTO: Pixabay
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Mar 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men who were her companions in a drinking spree in Tondo, Manila, early Tuesday morning, police said.

The Raxabago Police reported Wednesday that 20-year-old Paul Cedrick Diwa, one of the suspects in the alleged rape, invited the victim to a drinking session in his house.

Police said the victim, Diwa and five other men were in the middle of the drinking spree when the victim fell unconscious due to drunkenness.

Diwa then brought the victim inside a room where she was allegedly raped by the six men, according to police.

Investigation showed that when the victim woke up, another suspect Angelito Gonzales, 25, was already on top of her.

Diwa allegedly watched while the alleged sexual abuse took place.

As of this posting, police have arrested Gonzales, Paul Cedrick Diwa, and Prince Jomari Diwa, 20.

The suspects will face charges of rape in relation to child abuse, police said.

