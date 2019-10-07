16-year-old monk surrenders after allegedly assaulting and killing fellow teen monk in Thailand

A 16-year-old Buddhist novice surrendered to police Tuesday night for allegedly punching and kicking a fellow novice, 14, in Yasothon's Muang district.

The 16-year-old novice surrendered to the Muang Yasothon police station after riding in the ambulance taking the 14-year-old to Yasothon Hospital where he died.

The suspect's identity was withheld because he is under 18.

The suspect told police that he often quarrelled with the victim and that they'd had another argument on Tuesday around 8pm, which ended in a fight.

He said he punched the victim in the face twice, knocking him down, then kicked him once in his side. The victim did not respond so monks called an ambulance to take him to hospital.

The victim also suffered from chronic asthma. His body was sent for an autopsy at Suppasitthi Prasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to determine cause of death.