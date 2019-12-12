164 Vietnamese students go missing in South Korea

INCHEON - Police in South Korea said they are searching for 164 Vietnamese students enrolled on a Korean language course at Incheon University after they were reported to have missed class for 15 days.

Police believe the Vietnamese students have found jobs after studying for a short time.

The missing students are among about 1,900 Vietnamese students taking a one-year language training course which started four months ago at Incheon University.

The university reported the case to police on Tuesday (Dec 10) in accordance with the law on student management.

Vietnam News Agency reported that South Korea might tighten its visa policy for Vietnamese students following the case.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the country's residence law requires universities to report to police if foreign students leave school for more than 15 days.

A spokesperson from the university was quoted by Yonhap as saying: "Many students pay millions to brokers in Vietnam to come to Korea to study short-term language courses. But they can earn more by working illegally in Korea."

There are currently more than 37,400 Vietnamese students in South Korea, an increase of more than 10,000 compared to the end of last year.