17-year-old boy arrested for suspected rape-slay in Cebu

Cebu police has finally caught the prime suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, the 17-year-old boy was a boyfriend of the victim.

NBI Central Visayas director Tomas Enrile told reporters, "It was a crime of passion." Sources also said that the boy admitted jealousy drove him to kill the victim, and that he was "insanely mad" and couldn't think straight while carrying out the act.

Enrile added that the victim had a relationship with the boy, but it wasn't clear whether they'd broken up or not. However, they found text messages that indicate that jealousy was the main motive.

Police also searched the boy's house for any evidence and found the exact clothes he'd worn when he picked up the victim after she attended Sunday-which was caught on CCTV. As for the knife used in the murder, the suspect said he threw it away.

The victim, who was a grade 9 student, was found dead last March 11 at a vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu City. She didn't have pants on, which raised speculations that she was raped but police said there was no "fresh laceration in her genitals." She was also stabbed multiple times and her skull was exposed, among other gruesome injuries she sustained.

Although the prime suspect has been nabbed, Enrile said they're still looking for the two companions who may be accomplices to the crime. We genuinely hope the police will find the people responsible for this to give the victim's family justice and peace of mind.