17-year-old Thai teen admits to raping 12-year-old schoolgirl 14 times

A 17-year-old Grade 11 student admitted that he “raped” a Grade 1 schoolgirl aged 12 fourteen times in late August and September, police said.

The alleged assaults took place in a room behind an auditorium of their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The schoolgirl’s parents lodged a complaint with Suwinthawong police earlier this month.

During an interrogation on Wednesday, the teenager admitted that he raped the girl.

The police said the boy warned his victim not to tell anyone.

However, the girl’s mother noticed that her daughter did not want to go to school and asked her why.

Suwinthawong police also said the boy would be charged for having sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 15, and for forcing the girl to a place against her will.

Under the law, offenders of the first charge face imprisonment of between three and 15 years and a fine of Bt6,000 (S$261) to Bt30,000. The second charge could see offenders being imprisoned for between four and 20 years.