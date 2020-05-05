18 Rohingya contract Covid-19 in Thai detention centre

The authorities have found 18 new Covid-19 cases inside an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Monday (May 4).

Initially, 42 of the 115 people detained for trying to enter the country illegally were found to have been infected and were quarantined.

Of the 18 new infections, 17 are women aged between 19 and 20 and one is a 10-year-old boy. All are Rohingya people seeking asylum.

Officials said those in serious condition have been sent to Hat Yai Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the detention centre has been turned into a field hospital, while detainees who have tested negative for Covid-19 have been separated from the infected.

