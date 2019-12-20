18 tonnes of trash collected in 3-day coastal cleanup at Bali's Kuta beach

Visitors look out to sea as tree trunks and other debris lay scattered on Kuta Beach, Bali, on Tuesday. The tourism authority closed the beach for swimming because of the trash and high surf.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Local authorities in Bali have collected an estimated 18 tonnes of garbage, consisting mostly of plastic waste and tree branches washed ashore, during a three-day coastal cleanup effort at the famous Kuta Beach in Badung regency.

Officials from the Badung Environmental Agency started collecting the trash on Sunday. The agency estimated that at least six tonnes of garbage had been collected on each day of the operation. The trash was transported on three trucks.

"We carried out [the clean-up efforts] starting on Sunday afternoon. This is a routine process that we have carried out for a long time," said Gede Dwipayana, the agency's fast response unit coordinator, as quoted by kompas.com on Wednesday.

Dwipayana explained that the trash flowed down rivers throughout the regency into the ocean. Much of the trash had been washed downstream in the increased precipitation of the rainy season.

Bali is one of dozens of islands in the archipelago grappling with the problem of marine and coastal litter.

Research by the Environment and Forestry Ministry's Environmental Pollution and Damage Control Directorate General in 2017 estimated that ocean trash throughout Indonesia totalled 1.2 million tonnes and consisted mostly of plastic (31 per cent) and wood (30 per cent).

Although it is difficult to trace the origins of the trash on Bali's beaches, analysts estimate that up to 80 per cent comes from the island itself, as garbage collected by informal workers at hotels and villages is reportedly often dumped in rivers that carry the waste to sea and onto the island's beaches.

Dwipayana predicted that the volume of trash on the beach would increase over the next few months due to the rainy season, which typically lasts until April.

In anticipation of more garbage piling up, Dwipayana said that the agency had prepared a 12-person team to lead cleanup efforts at some of the island's coastal areas, including Kuta Beach, Legian and Seminyak.

He said that the garbage collected from Kuta Beach would be taken to a temporary dumping site in Tuban.

More about
Bali INDONESIA ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES weather beaches

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Auntie, this isn&#039;t a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral
Auntie, this isn't a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES