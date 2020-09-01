19 Rohingya abscond from detention centre in Thailand

Police were notified at 8am on Wednesday (Jan 8) that a group of 19 male Rohingya had escaped from Songkhla Immigration detention centre, said Police Colonel Phongphan Saengsanga, director of Sadao Police Station.

The escapees were said to have used a cloth rope to descend from the third floor of the building after dismantling an iron-grilled window at around 4am.

Police, military and administration officials were mobilised and have since recaptured one of escapees with a broken leg, while others were likely to have fled across the Thai-Malaysian border

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police sniffer dogs have been deployed in the border area within a 5km radius from the detention centre.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The Rohingya are victims of trafficking and were to be returned to their country of origin. A similar incident happened two years ago.