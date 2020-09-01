19 Rohingya abscond from detention centre in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Police were notified at 8am on Wednesday (Jan 8) that a group of 19 male Rohingya had escaped from Songkhla Immigration detention centre, said Police Colonel Phongphan Saengsanga, director of Sadao Police Station.

The escapees were said to have used a cloth rope to descend from the third floor of the building after dismantling an iron-grilled window at around 4am.

Police, military and administration officials were mobilised and have since recaptured one of escapees with a broken leg, while others were likely to have fled across the Thai-Malaysian border

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police sniffer dogs have been deployed in the border area within a 5km radius from the detention centre.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The Rohingya are victims of trafficking and were to be returned to their country of origin. A similar incident happened two years ago.

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into airport luggage scanner
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she&#039;s turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
