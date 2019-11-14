2 young adults riding electric scooters die after being hit by car in Jakarta

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Two young adults riding a GrabWheels electric scooter died after being hit by a car outside the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta early Monday morning.

Grab Indonesia, which operates the electric scooter sharing service, has issued a condolences statement over the deaths, which came amid ongoing debate on the safety risks faced by electric scooter riders, especially in a metropolis like Jakarta.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-olds Wisnu and Ammar, who together with four friends had rented three electric scooters near FX Sudirman mall.

Some of the four friends, named Fajar Wicaksono, Bagus, Wulan and Wanda, also sustained injures in the accident.

"The six of us rented three GrabWheels scooters at around 1 a.m.," Fajar said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

He said that while riding the scooters, the battery of the scooter Ammar and Wisnu were riding together ran low on power near the Senayan overpass.

The two swapped scooters with Bagus and Wanda, who were riding together.

Ammar and Wisnu then headed toward FX Sudirman. Fajar said they were riding on the side of the street near Gate 3 of the GBK when a Toyota Camry came speeding from behind and hit the six friends.

"Bagus was thrown 10 to 15 meters. I immediately abandoned my scooter and went to help my friends. I went to Bagus. He was conscious, but he had a graze on his left arm and he couldn't move his ankle," Fajar said.

He and the others then checked on Ammar and Wisnu, who had been thrown quite far by the car.

They found Ammar and Wisnu unconscious and took them to a nearby hospital. Ammar was found to have head and spinal injuries, while Wisnu sustained head and back injuries.

The two were later pronounced dead.

GrabWheels CEO TJ Tham issued a statement on Wednesday reading: "We received the information regarding the accident early Monday morning. All of the Grab management regret the accident and extend our condolences to the friends and families of the victims."

Tham said Grab had reached out to the victims' families and offered the company's full support in their time of need.

"Grab is committed to improving the safety of GrabWheels customers by educating our users and cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure their safety."

Electric scooter users have recently been criticised for inconveniencing pedestrians, damaging footbridges over Jl. Sudirman.

The safety of the scooters has also been publicly questioned.

Jakarta Transportation Agency head Syafrin Liputo said electric scooters should not be ridden on sidewalks or footbridges as it inconvenienced pedestrians, plus they should not be used at Car Fee Day events.

More about
INDONESIA e-scooter Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES