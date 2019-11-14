2 young adults riding electric scooters die after being hit by car in Jakarta

Two young adults riding a GrabWheels electric scooter died after being hit by a car outside the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta early Monday morning.

Grab Indonesia, which operates the electric scooter sharing service, has issued a condolences statement over the deaths, which came amid ongoing debate on the safety risks faced by electric scooter riders, especially in a metropolis like Jakarta.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-olds Wisnu and Ammar, who together with four friends had rented three electric scooters near FX Sudirman mall.

Some of the four friends, named Fajar Wicaksono, Bagus, Wulan and Wanda, also sustained injures in the accident.

"The six of us rented three GrabWheels scooters at around 1 a.m.," Fajar said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

He said that while riding the scooters, the battery of the scooter Ammar and Wisnu were riding together ran low on power near the Senayan overpass.

The two swapped scooters with Bagus and Wanda, who were riding together.