2 arrested as Hong Kong police raid flat and seize explosives

Two men have been arrested after Hong Kong police seized explosives in a raid on a flat, as officers investigated whether the chemicals were linked to a bomb attack on officers on Sunday night.

Officers from the force's explosive ordnance disposal bureau were called to Oak Street in Tai Kok Tsui at around 7pm on Tuesday after officers acting on intelligence raided a flat.

Police took away two men for investigation.

Bomb disposal experts were examining the chemicals but there was no immediate information on the type and amount of explosives found.

That followed an incident in Mong Kok on Sunday night in which an improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the first time in the ongoing anti-government protests with the intent to kill or maim police.

The home-made remote-controlled bomb, which went off near a police car, was detonated when officers were at their most vulnerable, bureau officers said on Tuesday, while revealing new details about the attack.

The bomb was left in a flowerpot between Fife Street and Nathan Road.

It exploded after police officers parked their car and got out to clear protesters' roadblocks about 10 to 15 metres from the bomb. No officers were hurt.

Senior Superintendent Alick McWhirter said the suspects carefully chose a location to leave the bomb where they thought police would stop.

They likely remained in the area to watch and did not detonate the device when the streets were empty or when police vehicles arrived, he said.

"They waited until the officers exited their transport and were at their most vulnerable," McWhirter said at a press conference.

"The power of the explosion was felt by the officers, who were stunned by the noise and felt the blast wave."