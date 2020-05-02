2 Australians killed in bike accident in Thailand

Two Australians were killed when their motorbike was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in front of the entrance to the hot springs in Klong Thom district, police in Krabi province were informed on Tuesday (February 4) .

The deceased were identified as Michael Benk De, 54, and Hei Delin De, 53.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The pickup truck driver said that the two tourists were riding along with another car, presumably their friends when it crashed into the pickup truck.

Police are investigating and collecting evidence.