2 Chinese men accused of stealing at Bangkok airport

Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly stealing from unsuspecting tourists at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Police have identified the suspects as Chen Dewei, 52, and Tang Jinshan, 46.

Recordings from security cameras showed Chen pretending to talk over the phone near a Vietnamese tourist before allegedly stealing his suitcase and briefcase containing a computer notebook on May 31.

Based on these recordings, police traced Chen to his room at a guesthouse in Bangkok's Khao San area. Chen has reportedly confessed to the crime.

He was sharing the room with Tang, who allegedly stole 1,000 euros (S$1500) cash from a British tourist at the same airport on May 22.

Tang, however, denied any wrongdoing. Police have asked the Immigration Bureau to revoke the visas of both Chen and Tang and proceed with their deportation.

