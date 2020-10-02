2 dead, 21 injured in Phuket as speedboats collide

Two Russian boys aged 12 and six succumbed to their injuries after two speedboats collided early on Monday (Feb 10) in Phuket.

The accident happened near Royal Marina Pier in Koh Kaew subdistrict, Muang district.Officials rushed to investigate the scene along with rescue staff from Narenthorn Andaman Foundation.

Twenty-three tourists, mostly Russian nationals, were rescued but hospitalised with injuries.

Twelve of the injured were rushed to Bangkok Phuket Hospital, one was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital, six were sent to Siriroj Hospital and four including the two Russian boys whose injuries proved fatal, were sent to Mission Hospital Phuket.

Police said the two boats were identified as 'Payan 5' registered under SeaStar Andaman Co Ltd and 'Payan 9' registered under Andaman Leisure Phuket Co Ltd.

The Payan 5 boat was travelling from Nga Peninsula in Ratsada subdistrict to pick up tourists at the pier when it collided with the Payan 9 boat which was full of tourists.