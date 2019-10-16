2 extra holidays for ASEAN Summit, but only in Bangkok, Nonthaburi

The Cabinet has approved November 4 and 5 as official holidays, but only for Bangkok and Nonthaburi areas, to alleviate traffic congestion at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits to be held at Impact Muang Thong Thani, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Tuesday.

"Government agencies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi will stop working on these dates," she said.

"Meanwhile, state enterprises and the Bank of Thailand will consider announcing November 4 and 5 as holidays for their subsidiaries on case-by-case basis. However, government agencies which have a necessity to provide urgent or previously scheduled services to their clients that cannot be postponed may stay open on November 4 and 5, depending on the decision by the heads of these departments," she added.