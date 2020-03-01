2 flash flood victims found in North Sumatra, 3 still missing

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two people killed in a flashflood in North Sumatra's North Labuhan Batu regency while three other members of the same family remain missing.

The victims, a mother and her son, were found in separate locations on Wednesday. Rescuers found 7-year-old Irul Sipahutar in Bilah River in North Utara district before locating his mother Cahaya Nasution, 27, two hours later in neighbouring West Bilah district.

The two had been reported missing after they were washed away along with three other family members when the flood hit their house in Pematang village, NA IX-X district, early on Sunday morning.

Labuhan Batu Police chief Adj.Sr.Cmr. Agus Darojat said the bodies of the deceased had been unrecognizable when found by the rescue team. However, residents had helped identify the victims.

Their other family members, Cahaya's husband Ahmad Albar Sipahutar, their daughter Reni Yana Sipahutar and their other son Reja Sipahutar, are feared to have been swept away in the same flashflood.

"Irul Sipahutar was found 30 kilometers from the flashflood location, while his mother was found 25 km away," Agus said on Thursday, adding that the bodies had been taken to Rantau Prapat Hospital for an autopsy.

The flashflood also struck the neighbouring village of Hatopang in the same regency. It lashed the two villages after the rivers of Lubuk Natiko River and Siria-ria overflowed due to heavy rain. The floodwaters also carried branches of trees and big rocks, causing disorder in the villages.

At least 36 houses and public facilities in the two villages have been severely damaged, and a bridge was cut off.

The local disaster mitigation office, along with police and Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel, have erected shelters for affected residents and deployed heavy equipment to the flood-stricken location.

Residents have taken shelter in safer places as authorities warned of possible further floods considering the high intensity of rain.