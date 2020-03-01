2 flash flood victims found in North Sumatra, 3 still missing

PHOTO: BPBD
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two people killed in a flashflood in North Sumatra's North Labuhan Batu regency while three other members of the same family remain missing.

The victims, a mother and her son, were found in separate locations on Wednesday. Rescuers found 7-year-old Irul Sipahutar in Bilah River in North Utara district before locating his mother Cahaya Nasution, 27, two hours later in neighbouring West Bilah district.

The two had been reported missing after they were washed away along with three other family members when the flood hit their house in Pematang village, NA IX-X district, early on Sunday morning.

Labuhan Batu Police chief Adj.Sr.Cmr. Agus Darojat said the bodies of the deceased had been unrecognizable when found by the rescue team. However, residents had helped identify the victims.

Their other family members, Cahaya's husband Ahmad Albar Sipahutar, their daughter Reni Yana Sipahutar and their other son Reja Sipahutar, are feared to have been swept away in the same flashflood.

"Irul Sipahutar was found 30 kilometers from the flashflood location, while his mother was found 25 km away," Agus said on Thursday, adding that the bodies had been taken to Rantau Prapat Hospital for an autopsy.

The flashflood also struck the neighbouring village of Hatopang in the same regency. It lashed the two villages after the rivers of Lubuk Natiko River and Siria-ria overflowed due to heavy rain. The floodwaters also carried branches of trees and big rocks, causing disorder in the villages.

At least 36 houses and public facilities in the two villages have been severely damaged, and a bridge was cut off.

The local disaster mitigation office, along with police and Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel, have erected shelters for affected residents and deployed heavy equipment to the flood-stricken location.

Residents have taken shelter in safer places as authorities warned of possible further floods considering the high intensity of rain.

More about
INDONESIA Floods death

TRENDING

f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES