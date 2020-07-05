2 foreigners, a Thai woman arrested over alleged romance scam

Two Nigerian nationals and a Thai woman have been arrested for allegedly running a romance scam at a house in Phetchburi Soi 17 in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district, Immigration Police chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang said on Saturday (July 4).

“On June 23, police had arrested a Thai man named Thongchai [last name withheld] in Nakhon Ratchasima province for committing financial fraud by opening 14 bank accounts using other people’s ID cards, for which he claimed he had paid Bt1,500 (S$67) each,” said Sompong.

“Thongchai later confessed that he was a part of a romance scam gang run by two foreigners and a Thai woman in Bangkok, so we tracked down the three suspects and arrested them.”

Police reportedly found several bank passbooks, ATM cards, mobile phone SIM cards and copy of ID cards at the house. The three suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.

A romance scam is generally perpetrated by feigning romantic intentions towards victims via social media. After gaining their trust and affection, the gang coaxes the victims into transferring money into bank accounts they control.

“This operation is part of the crackdown ordered by National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda to track down foreigners who are using Thailand as a base for illegal operations that might endanger public safety or stain the country’s image,” said the Immigration Police chief.

“If you have any information about criminal activities of foreigners, contact Immigration Police hotline at: 1178 or visit www.immigration.go.th ”