2 garment workers killed, 31 injured in Cambodia road accident

Two garment workers were killed and more than 30 others injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Svay Rieng province's Svay Teap district. Police are on the lookout for the driver who fled the scene.

Provincial Department of Labour and Vocational Training director Has Bunthy identified the deceased as a woman named Ron Srey Oun, and a man named Kong Chanthy. Both were workers at the You Li International Factory.

He told The Post the accident happened in Popet commune's Kampong Rotes village at 7:10am on Tuesday. Thirty-one other workers suffered serious and minor injuries in the crash, Bunthy said.

"The driver of the truck which was transporting the workers was going too fast, and when he slammed on the brakes, the truck overturned," he said.