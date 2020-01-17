2 kids in India fall ill after brushing teeth with rat poison

Two children in Tamil Nadu are in serious condition after accidentally using rat poison to brush their teeth, Makkal Osai reported.

The children, who have been identified as Tharani and Nithiya, who are in Standard One and Standard Three respectively, fainted shortly after reaching their school in Pudukottai.

They were quickly rushed to the hospital for intensive treatment.

Following preliminary investigations, the authorities determined that the children had accidentally brushed their teeth with pellets of rat poison they found on the floor of their home.

