2 killed, another injured after drowsy driver hits motorcyclists in East Jakarta

Two people have died and another was injured after a car hit a motorcycle and a person pushing a motorcycle on Jl. DI Panjaitan in East Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

The police said the driver of the car was "tired and sleepy".

East Jakarta Police traffic unit chief Adj. Comr. Agus Suparyanto said the police were not able to question the driver as she was still in shock.

"The driver suffered no injuries, but she experienced trauma from the accident. I heard that she was probably tired from too much work because she had to prepare a presentation for today," Agus said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Witnesses said the car struck a motorcycle being ridden by Dadan Sujana and Dony Sanjaya on the Jatinegara overpass. They died on the scene.

After the initial collision the car then struck Novan Bawono, who was pushing his motorcycle on the side of the road. He suffered severe wounds and a broken right hand.

Novan was rushed to Premier Jatinegara Hospital to receive treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were taken to the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati to undergo an autopsy.