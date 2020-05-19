2-month-old baby may be Indonesia's youngest Covid-19 related death

A 22-month-old baby boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Manado, North Sulawesi, the province's Covid-19 task force announced on Monday.

"Case 93, a baby from Manado has died, making it a total of seven Covid-19 related deaths in North Sulawesi so far," task force spokesperson Steaven Dandel Steaven said on Monday.

Steaven added that the baby had been receiving treatment in the isolation ward at Kandou State Hospital in Manado since the beginning of May.

According to the hospital spokesperson, Handry Takasenseran, besides Covid-19, the baby also suffered from tuberculosis and malnutrition.

Handry said that the medical staff had tried their best to save the baby, but unfortunately his condition kept deteriorating, leading to his death on Sunday morning.

"The death is most likely a result of his other conditions," Handry said. He confirmed the death of the baby on Sunday at 8.52am local time.

According to the government's official count, North Sulawesi had 116 confirmed Covid-19 cases with seven deaths as of Monday. The province has also recorded 109 deaths of people suspected to have Covid-19.

While the elderly have a higher risk of dying from Covid-19, data from the national Covid-19 task force also showed those aged 0 to 5 years old made up 0.74 per cent of the country's Covid-19 death toll.

The age group also accounts for 1.7 per cent of total Covid-19 infections as of Monday.

Previously, an 11-year-old girl who died at the Slamet Martodirdjo Hospital in Pamekasan in Madura Island in East Java on March 20 was confirmed as the country's youngest Covid-19 death.

When asked whether the baby boy in Manado was now the country's youngest Covid-19 related death, Health Ministry Disease Control and Prevention Director General Achmad Yurianto told The Jakarta Post that he had not received confirmation of the case and referred the Post to the health services directorate-general.

Health Services Director General Bambang Wibowo, however, did not immediately respond to the Post's questions on the matter.

