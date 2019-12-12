2 new camping grounds open in Chiang Mai mountains

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) under Natural Resources and Environment Ministry today (December 11) introduced two new tourist attractions in Chiang Mai: Sui Tang and Doi Lang camping grounds.

Sui Tang camping ground is perched at an altitude of 1,390-1,395 metres in Chai Prakan District, while Doi Lang is higher at 1,700-1,720 metres and located in Mae Ai District. Both are part of Doi Fha Hom Pok National Park.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Facilities in both camping grounds include bathrooms, toilets and parking lots, while each can support up to 150 people. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the sunrise, sunset, and sea of fog, hike to the summit of Doi Ang Khang mountaintop or follow the clearly marked bird-watching trails.

For information, call (052) 080 801, (084) 4834689, or email: doiphahompok.np @hotmail.com.